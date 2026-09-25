Baranica Elangovan wins historic bronze in women's pole vault

It was joint bronze medal for the 29-year-old Baranica along with Kazakhstan's Polina Ivanova as they remained tied, with a best clearance of 4.15m each and the same number of failures at 4.25m.

It is India's first-ever medal in pole vault event.

Misaki Morota of Japan won the gold with a personal best effort of 4.55 while China's Chunge Niu bagged the silver with 4.50.