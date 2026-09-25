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Baranica Elangovan wins historic bronze in women's pole vault

It was joint bronze medal for the 29-year-old Baranica along with Kazakhstan's Polina Ivanova as they remained tied, with a best clearance of 4.15m each and the same number of failures at 4.25m.
India's Baranica Elangovan competes in the women's pole vault event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026
India's Baranica Elangovan competes in the women's pole vault event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026PTI
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NAGOYA: Baranica Elangovan entered her name in the record books by winning a historic bronze medal for India in the women's pole vault event at the Asian Games here on Friday.

It was joint bronze medal for the 29-year-old Baranica along with Kazakhstan's Polina Ivanova as they remained tied, with a best clearance of 4.15m each and the same number of failures at 4.25m.

It is India's first-ever medal in pole vault event.

Misaki Morota of Japan won the gold with a personal best effort of 4.55 while China's Chunge Niu bagged the silver with 4.50.

Bronze Medal
Pole vault
Baranica Elangovan
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