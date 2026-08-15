Bangladesh tighten grip of 1st test as Australia unravel in the field

Resuming Saturday at 351-6, Bangladesh added a further 66 runs in the morning session for the loss of two wickets as it lifted its lead over a battered and sloppy Australia to 219 runs.

At lunch, Mehidy was unbeaten on 65 from 152 balls, including a towering six off Cameron Green from the final ball of the session, to underline the tourists' dominance in all facets of this test so far.

Taskin Ahmed was 12 not out at the break, sharing a handy 45-run partnership with Mehidy.