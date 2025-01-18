Bangladesh, South Africa, Australia register wins on day 1 of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Bangladesh, South Africa and Australia picked up wins on the rain-affected opening day of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup on Saturday.

South Africa won an all-action match over New Zealand to get their campaign up and running while Bangladesh beat Nepal by five wickets in a low-scoring game.

Caoimhe Bray shone as Australia defeated Scotland while three matches were abandoned due to the inclement weather across Malaysia.

England and Ireland’s contest ended seven balls short of a full match while debutants Nigeria and Samoa, and the USA and Pakistan were unable to get on the park.

Bangladesh do enough against debutant Nepal

Having been put into bat, Nepal struggled to get a footing as no one was able to partner Sana Praveen.

The opener top scored with 19 off 32 and her dismissal saw Nepal slip to 30 for five from 12 overs.

Seemana KC again looked to push the scoring on, but Bangladesh were economical as Jannatul Maoua took two wickets for 11 runs from her four overs as Nepal were bowled out for 52 from 18.2 overs.

In response, Bangladesh similarly faltered as they slipped to 11 for three inside the third over.

Sadia Islam and Sumaiya Akter each reached double figures to push Bangladesh closer to their modest target with Maoua there to finish the job with the bat.

South Africa withstand New Zealand

South Africa came out winners in a nervy match, beating New Zealand by 22 runs in Borneo and take the advantage in Group C.

With the match reduced to 11 overs, South Africa came out all guns blazing with the first fifty partnership of the World Cup between Simone Lourens and Jemma Botha.

New Zealand hit back as Ayaan Lambat dismissed top scorer Botha and Fay Cowling in back-to-back deliveries before Karabo Meso’s 25 pushed South Africa to 91 for seven.

Emma McLeod led the chase for New Zealand and made South Africa pay, scoring back-to-back fours having been dropped on 10.

She was dropped again but a spectacular catch from Luyanda Nzuza saw the opening partnership broken at 33 runs as Kate Irwin departed with Anika Todd following her a ball later.

McLeod was eventually dismissed for 34 and from there, South Africa stifled New Zealand as captain Kayla Reyneke took three wickets to claim the win.

Bray and Larosa take control

Fifteen-year-old Bray announced herself on the global stage as she took three wickets for the loss of just one run, also taking a stunning diving catch in Australia’s nine-wicket win.

Eleanor Larosa had set the tone after Australia chose to bowl, dismissing Pippa Kelly in her first over as she also took three wickets.

Bray claimed the final dismissal as Scotland were bowled out for 48 with Emma Walsingham top scoring with 12.

Australia were not in the mood to hang around as Kate Pelle led the scoring charge, hitting Mollie Parker for three sixes in the first over.

The opening pair was able to restart after a brief rain delay but wobbled as Pelle was dropped on 28 before McKeon was stumped for 12 off the bowling of Nayma Sheikh.

Skipper Lucy Hamilton hit the winning runs after just 6.4 overs to complete a resounding victory for Australia.

England and Ireland share the spoils

England posted a strong total of 144 but Ireland’s balanced chase was halted after only 23 balls due to rain as the match was abandoned in Johor.