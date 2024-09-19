Bangladesh skipper Shanto focuses on process against India

CHENNAI: After acquiring the blueprint for overseas success in the recently concluded Pakistan series where Bangladesh made headlines all over the globe to mark its first-ever win against the former in Tests, it has to get used to the spotlight being firmly on it when it takes on a marquee opponent like India in its very next tour starting Thursday here at Chepauk.

The ‘Tigers’ are on a high after getting a resounding win against Pakistan, but skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto wants his men to focus on the task at hand and shut out the past.

"I think we played very good cricket against Pakistan, which gives us a lot of confidence. But that is in the past. We are here to play a new series, and the dressing room believes we can play very good cricket. We are not thinking about the outcome, but just trying to follow our processes," said skipper Shanto at the pre-match press conference.

This tour will be a completely different challenge from what they faced in Pakistan. Despite familiar conditions, it won’t be easy to beat a side like India, who are currently leading the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

"I think they (India) are a very quality side. We know they have covered all the bases, like batting, bowling, and fielding. But we are not thinking about the condition and the opponents. We are just thinking about ourselves,” he added.

Bangladesh got its Test status just 24 years ago and played their maiden Test against India when Sourav Ganguly was captain. Naimur Rahman Durjoy led the Bangladesh team that time in front of a packed house in Dhaka.

Since 2000, both teams have faced each other 13 times in Tests in which India emerged victorious on 11 occasions, with Bangladesh yet to etch its name on the winners list.

Shanto and his troops will look to change that and give a tough fight to counter the hosts on a Chepauk wicket, which is likely to be a red-soil wicket.

"As far as the wicket is concerned, it will be a good wicket. I don't want to talk too much about it. We will try to adapt the wicket as soon as possible,” he concluded.