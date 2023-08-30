Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain ruled out of World Cup 2023: Reports

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossein has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup 2023 due to a knee injury. The star bowler already missed the Asia Cup 2023 and now misses yet another mega event.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief selector, Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz on Wednesday that "He (Ebadot) will not be available for us in the World Cup."

"It's a big blow for us as he will require an operation for his knee. Following the operation he will certainly take some time for rehabilitation purposes, at least three to four months, so we cannot consider him for the World Cup," he added.

The star pacer suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury during last month's ODI series against Afghanistan.

As reported earlier, Ebadot is up against the given time to get fit for the World Cup and now gets ruled out of the tournament as he is in need of an operation for the injury.

The pacer was replaced by Tanzim Sakib for the Asia Cup 2023, however, for the World Cup the replacement job now looks tough for BCB. There are plenty of options to go with the likes of Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam, but filing Ebadot’s shoes will be a very tough role to play.

His ability to bowl at middle overs with sheer pace and controlled length, leaves him apart from others.

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha and ODI captain Shakib al Hasan looked disappointed with the news. The 29-year-old pacer has represented Bangladesh in 12 ODI matches and took 22 wickets with an average of 5.6.

"It is very sad that Ebadot is not with us because he was an important part of our team, and taking that into consideration it is quite disappointing," Shakib told reporters.

"Ebadot is one of our impact bowlers, the fastest bowler out of the five fast bowlers we played in the last few series. So, it's a big loss, and to replace him straight away it's a hard task," added Hathurusingha.