Bangladesh claims historic first win in Australia with 9-wicket victory in 1st test

After making a vital half-century in Bangladesh's first innings, Mehidy Hasan Miraz took five wickets in Australia's second innings to restrict the hosts to a lead of just 56 runs, before Australia was bowled out for 284 midway through the afternoon session at Darwin's Marrara Oval.

Cameron Green scored his third test century, and his first in Australia, making a composed 104 from 201 balls to lead Australia's resistance and give Bangladesh a modest target.

Bangladesh suffered some early nerves when Josh Hazlewood (1-5) dismissed first-innings centurion Tanzid Hasan for a duck, but Shadman Islam (25 not out) and Mominul Haque (30 not out) held their composure to chase down the target in 14.2 overs sparking wild celebrations within the contingent of Bangladesh fans seated behind the team's dugout on the boundary.

It was a thoroughly deserved result for Bangladesh, which had outplayed Australia for much of the test after home captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat.