Bangladesh anxious on Shoriful availability as pacer requires six stitches for split webbing

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh suffered an injury setback as left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam needed six stitches on a split-webbing in his bowling hand after their T20 World Cup warm-up match against India here.



The incident happened in the penultimate ball of India's innings on Saturday, when Shoriful tried to stop a drive from Hardik Pandya and hurt his bowling hand. Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowled the last ball of the innings as Shoriful walked off the field in pain.

"Shoriful suffered a split injury between the index and middle finger of his left hand while trying to stop a ball in his last over," Bangladesh Cricket Board chief physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury was quoted on ESPNCricinfo.

Bangladesh begin their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Texas on June 7 and it remains to be seen if the premier pacer is fit for that match. Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is also down with a side strain.

"After initial medical attention, he was taken to Nassau University Medical Centre. The hand surgeon administered six stitches. We will visit him again after two days. We will know then how much time it will take for Shoriful to return," said Chowdhury.

Shoriful claimed 1/26 from 3.5 overs in the warm-up match that India won by 60 runs.