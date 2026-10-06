Baloda’s strikes leave Australia U-19 reeling at 86/4 in 2nd Youth Test

Baloda, who had returned 6/32 on the opening day to help India bowl out Australia for a mere 174, kept the hosts in complete control of the game with another terrific performance, taking 4/26 to snare all four wickets in the second innings here at the B Ground of the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Eli Brain waged a lone battle with a 35-ball 39 studded with eight fours for the visiting batters, who once again cut a sorry figure, as the young left-arm orthodox spinner from Haryana ruled the roost.

Earlier on the opening day, Australia were bowled out for 174 and India had taken a huge lead of 141 runs in the first innings. In the second, Baloda never allowed the Australian batters to settle as he struck on the final ball of his first over, getting Hayden Barbulovic (9) caught by Aryan Yadav.