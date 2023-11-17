Balasubramani scalps six against Indian Bank

CHENNAI: The 2nd division league matches of the TNCA took place earlier this week with GK Balasubramani picking up a six wicket-haul for RKS Cricket Academy as they defeated Indian Bank Sports by 71 runs. Elsewhere, A Rakesh’s unbeaten century helped Southern Railway Institute beat Singam Puli by 4 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: RKS Cricket Academy 261/9 in 50 overs (R Santhosh 54, R Alexandar 4/43) bt. Indian Bank Sports and Recreation Club 190 in 39.1 overs (D Mohsin Basha 66, G K Balasubramani 6/31)

National Recreation Club 223/8 in 50 overs (H Dinesh 67, S Dinesh Raj 51) lost to Parry’s Sports and Recreation Club 226/3 in 3.3 overs (Pramod Chandila 79*, Prashant Bhandari 61*, M Vijay Kumar 50)

Madras Cricket Club 157 in 41.3 overs (Aniroudh Baskaran 43, C Tamilazhagan 3/26) lost to TI Cycle Sports and Recreation Club 159/9 in 47.3 overs (AP Ananda Kumar 42, R Aashish Kumar 40, V Hari Ragavendra 4/22)

Jupiter Sports Club 167/6 in 33 overs lost to Indian Bank Sports and Recreation Club 170/4 in 31.5 overs (T Vijay Abimanyu 53, Mitchell Anthony Mannays 45, Aditya Garhwal 44)

Note: Match reduced to 33 overs due to overnight rain

Singam Puli 255/9 in 50 overs (M Shajahan 68, K Rajkumar 57, S Aniruda 57, B Jeswin Bradman 3/58) lost to Southern Railway Institute 259/5 in 49 overs (A Rakesh 121*, Jafar Jamal 53, A H Mohamed Suhail 40, S Arun 3/61)