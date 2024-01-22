Balancing books and beams: TN’s Oceana eyes more success at Khelo India Games

CHENNAI: For 14-year-old Oceana Renee Thomas, microphones and camera shutters are something she is not used to yet, but she gives it her all, performs beautiful artistic routines when she is on the court.

She enters the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games after helping Tamil Nadu win its first-ever gold medal in the women’s Junior Artistic Gymnastics category at the Junior Gymnastics National Championship in Odisha.

Growing up, Oceana had a keen interest in acrobatics and kart-wheels. Soon after, she was spotted by Subrata Barman from Chennai, who advised her to join gymnastics. That suggestion didn’t go to waste, as the young prodigy started converting her passion into medals in the U-14 categories and National championships.

At the National Championships in 2023, she competed against top opponents from Gujarat, West Bengal, and Delhi but managed to secure a gold medal and finished with a National ranking of sixth place. “At first, I didn’t believe that I’d make it. I was really shocked, but looking back right now, I feel really proud of myself,” she said, speaking to DT Next ahead of her debut at the Khelo India Games in Chennai.

“This is my first time at the Khelo India Games. I believe it is going to be an experience that will help me get better because there are players who are older than me, but I want to go out there and give my best,” said Oceana, discussing how the Khelo Games will help her progress further.

For Oceana, the Khelo Games happening in Tamil Nadu will see her step on the court to loud cheers from friends and family. “I’m really enjoying it, but I also have the responsibility to perform well in front of my home crowd,” she added.

In recent times, she has been mastering her technique by practicing for almost six hours a day and studies during her free time. Although she finds it challenging, she finds herself managing both pretty effectively.