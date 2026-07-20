Balachander picks special seven in TNCA League

CHENNAI: It was a special outing for AK Balachander, as the Vepery CC off-spinner scalped seven wickets, conceding just 29 runs against YMCC here in TNCA League Championship on Sunday.
Chatnath’s Abiseck (102) and Nilesh Subramanian (101) struck sizable hundreds in their clash.
III Division A Zone – Chatnath RC 278/8 in 50 overs (M Abiseck 102, R Nilesh Subramanian 101) bt Sir M.Ct.M.Old Boys SA 255 in 49.1 overs (GM Ezhil Vannan 51, MP Abhiman Sundar 3/34); SPIC RC 162 in 49.1 overs (Jakvis Yosaph 33, Joel Joseph 4/25) bt IOB SC 104 in 31.2 overs (Adhvick Eswaran 5/38); Aruna CC 255 in 50 overs (Kavin Kumar 88, Krishna Moorthy 54, MG Nithilan 5/27) bt Mambalam Mosquitos 167 in 39 overs (S Gunaseelan 3/21, E Tamizharasan 3/36)
V Division B Zone – Indian Oil (RO) S&RC 294/7 in 50 overs (MP Prithvineal 112, Kanish Prabhu 62) bt Companions CC 182 in 35.5 overs (K Raja 47, Vikkram Jangid 45, Inbanathan 5/31); YMCC 110 in 26.3 overs (Syed Haseeb Pasha 50, AK Balachander 7/29) lost to Vepery CC 113/7 in 30.3 overs