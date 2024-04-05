Baichung schools to conduct trials in Chennai

CHENNAI: For over a decade since its launch, Baichung Bhutia Football Schools have come a long way in providing quality football training in the country.

The program, which consists of both residential and non-residential programs, is on the lookout for new young talent and will be conducting selection trials for its residential program on April 7 at the B ground, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Young football enthusiasts from the state who want to make it to the bigger stage can utilize this opportunity to join and train in one of India’s premier football institutions that has produced notable players such as Aashique Kuruniyan and Rohit Kumar, amongst others. Players born between January 1st, 2007, and December 31st, 2014 are eligible to participate in the trials. The reporting time is 09:00 a.m. Those coming for selection are advised to carry their football kits and valid government ID proof. For more information, contact 8448020010.

Hindustan Institute opens sports quota admissions

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science is inviting applications for the sports quota intake of 2024. Students who have demonstrated notable achievements at the district, state, national, or international level are welcome to apply. For more information, contact 9444107416 or 9746566592. Disciplines such as athletics, archery, basketball, chess, boxing, and badminton are invited to apply on April 5th; cricket, sailing, swimming, and kickboxing on April 6th; and football, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, canoeing, and rowing on April 7th.

Admissions are open from April 5th to April 7th, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The final selection announcements will be made during the first week of June.