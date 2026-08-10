BAI, SAI give IG Stadium major facelift ahead of BWF World Championships

The vents have been sealed, wooden doors have been replaced with a double-door entry system, and an automatic outer door has been added ahead of the regular ones. Additionally, a non-toxic gel sourced from the US has been applied around the stadium's ducting to keep birds and insects away, while portable machines that mimic predatory bird calls have been installed as a final layer of defence.

"The January event, the India Open, we had our job cut out... so we had to improve it and we were given this task. We actually started planning from February itself on how we can improve the overall situation of this stadium as this is a pretty old stadium. The infrastructure is obviously quite old. So we just wanted to refurbish it and also represent it as a new and good thing," SAI Executive Director Ambar Pratap Singh told reporters.

"So as you've be seeing, it's not just structural upgradation that have been done, a lot of soft upgradation has also been done. One, I would like them to see is the lake. We have a lake and we have tried to improve it. By the start of the event, you will see a beautiful lake just across the stadium. These are some of the soft upgrades that have been done along with structural upgrades where the roof was treated, a lot of expansion joints were treated.

"A lot of chairs are new, many of them have been rubbed and polished properly. The buildings have been painted. As far as the pigeons are concerned, there was concern inside the arena. We have introduced innovative ways to deal with it.

"It includes machines which have been imported from the US. It has also to do with a lot of non-toxic gel, a technology which repels pigeons," he added.

He said it was a joint effort between SAI, CPWD, and BAI, and that the Badminton World Federation was happy with the work done and the condition of the venue.