Badrinath’s ton helps TN beat Sikkim

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded an emphatic 210-run win over Sikkim in the third round of the BCCI men’s U-23 Group B one-day tournament in Rajkot.

Asked to bat first, Tamil Nadu posted a huge 352 for six with A Badrinath scoring 100 (108b, 9x4). Skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul contributed 66 (60b, 7x4, 1x6), while opener R Vimal Khumar scored 54 (43b, 6x4, 2x6). Badrinath was involved in a couple of century partnerships as he added 122 runs for the second wicket with Vimal and 100 runs for the third wicket with Pradosh. In reply, Sikkim was bowled out for 142 with B Aaditya taking three wickets for 31 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 352/6 in 50 overs (R Vimal Khumar 54, A Badrinath 100, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 66, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 48, RS Mokit Hariharan 46*) bt Sikkim 142 in 48.4 overs (B Aaditya 3/31)