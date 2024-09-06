Badrinath launches Super Kings Academy in Madurai 

MADURAI: Former India and Chennai Super Kings’ cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath launched the Super Kings Academy at the Kalvi International Public School in Madurai.

Admissions are now open and boys and girls aged 6-23 can now join Super Kings Academy (Madurai). Register at www.superkingsacademy.com or contact 9789485611 to enrol into the Academy.

During his interaction with the students, Badrinath said, “I never looked at CSK just as a team or an organisation. I looked at CSK as a family. So, if you are a part of the Super Kings Academy, I would only say ‘Welcome to the family’. It is the best place to be, CSK is the best team I have been involved with. They are people who know cricket.

“What facilities are needed, what kind of infrastructure is needed, what is the coaching and training methodology. They know very well about the sport. There is a reason why CSK is five-time champion in the IPL. It is one of the best franchises in the world.”