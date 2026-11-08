Badoni replaces injured Patidar, Rinku Singh named vice-captain for ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup

In another development, Rinku Singh has been named vice-captain for the eight-team tournament.

"Rajat Patidar has communicated to the BCCI that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Accordingly, he has been withdrawn from the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup. The Men's Selection Committee has named Rinku Singh as vice-captain, while Ayush Badoni has been added to the squad in Patidar's place."

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29.

The A teams of India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Nepal are placed in Group B, while Group A consists of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.