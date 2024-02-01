Badondor’s double steers Meghalaya to football gold

CHENNAI: Football Meghalaya bettered its medal colour from its previous outing last year in the men’s football event, and they did it in style, beating Punjab Football 2-0 to win the gold medal in the ongoing 6th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

In the opening minutes, Meghalaya displayed attacking intent with a promising cross from the right to Meban Thabah, only to be thwarted by Punjab’s defence. The game took a grim turn for Meghalaya as they faced an injury setback, forcing one of its players to be stretchered off just 10 minutes into the match.

Punjab’s captain Umar Farooq orchestrated a good move in the 22nd minute, expertly blocked by Manipur’s goalkeeper Babitlang Wahlang. Soon, Jasmeet Singh of Punjab attempted a header, but Meghalaya’s Ronald Kharkongor cleared the ball off the goal line. Seizing this opportunity, Meghalaya swiftly counterattacked, catching Punjab off guard. Badondor Marbaniang unleashed a spectacular shot, securing a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute for Meghalaya.

35 minutes into the game, Punjab received the first yellow card for a foul. Tensions soared, leading to a heated exchange of words between the captains, Colinsalmon Lyngdoh and Umar. Meghalaya’s Masharing, one of the tournament’s top scorers, narrowly missed another goal. Meghalaya went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Damanvir Singh was the next to go into the books for Punjab early on.

60 minutes into the game, Punjab had a brilliant chance and took a shot that ricocheted off a Meghalaya player and found Harpreet Singh, but his shot was also cleared once again.

On the other end, Meghalaya should have doubled its lead, but Punjab’s captain, Umar, stood his ground and cleared the ball off the line. Despite numerous chances for Punjab, Meghalaya’s goalkeeper Babitlang stood tall, preventing them from finding the equaliser. As the pressure mounted, Punjab’s desperation led to a red card for one of its players on the bench, protesting with the fourth referee. With just minutes left in regulation time, Badondor secured Meghalaya’s victory by doubling the lead, sealing the deal, and clinching the gold medal.

“We’ve been waiting for a long time for this gold. Thanks to god and our management, who’ve supported us so much,” said Colinsalmon, Captain - Meghalaya.

FINAL SCORE: Meghalaya 2 bt. Punjab 0