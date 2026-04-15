Badminton will remember Axelsen as one of the greatest to ever play the game: Lakshya Sen

Widely regarded as one of the modern greats of the game, Axelsen announced his retirement on Wednesday, saying ongoing back problems have made it difficult for him to compete at the highest level.

The 32-year-old Dane won consecutive gold medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics and finished on top in the 2017 and 2022 World Championships. He was also a part six gold-winning Danish teams in the European Championships.

"Badminton is blessed to have you and it will remember you as one of the greatest to ever play the game, but what truly sets you apart isn't just the champion you are, it’s the person you are, that stays far beyond matches and medals," Sen posted on his Instagram story.

The Indian star reflected on their shared journey from training together in Dubai in 2022 to crossing paths on the sport's biggest stages, including the prestigious All England Open and a memorable showdown at the Paris Olympics semifinals.

"To go from training with you in Dubai to stepping onto one of the biggest stages like the All England Open and then facing you at the Olympics, it’s been an incredible journey. Happy retirement! All the best for what's ahead," he added.