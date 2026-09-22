Badminton at Asiad: Indian men outclass Japan 3-0 to be assured of medal, women bow out

It was a flawless performance from the Indian men, silver medallists at the last edition, as they rode on victories from Lakshya, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and Ayush Shetty.

Coming into the event after a series of early exits and low on confidence, Lakshya was staring at defeat after losing the opening game and trailing 14-19 in the decider.

However, the 25-year-old from Almora proved his mettle, reeling off seven straight points to beat world No.7 and two-time world championships silver-medallist Kodai Naraoka 11-21, 21-5, 21-19 to give India a 1-0 lead.

Playing the first doubles, Satwik and Chirag, who have won two titles this season, registered a 21-18, 24-22 win over former world champions Hoki Takuro and Kobayashi Yugo to extend India's lead to 2-0.

Ayush, a finalist at the Badminton Asia Championships this year, then produced an impressive performance to see off world no. 16 Koki Watanabe 21-10 21-19 to seal the match and a medal for India.