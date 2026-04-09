Badminton Asia C'ships: Ayush enters QF; Sindhu, Prannoy bow out

Ayush, the US Open 2025 champion, registered a comfortable 21-16, 21-12 win over the Taipie shuttler in a match that lasted for 41 minutes.

Ayush started off his campaign with a stunning win over world No. 7 and fifth seed Li Shi Feng of China, 21-13, 21-16, in the opening round. He will look to carry the momentum in the quarterfinal when he faces third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.