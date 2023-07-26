Bad weather disrupts First Division matches

CHENNAI: Inclement weather played spoilsport on the second day of the second round of the TNCA First Division League here on Tuesday. Four of the six matches were washed out without a ball being bowled.

In the other two matches, MRC ‘A’, resuming from 242 for three, added a further 49 runs while losing two wickets. It ended the day’s play at 291 for five. Overnight batters, centurion M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar and B Anirudh Sitaram, were dismissed early. In another match, UFCC (T Nagar) was bowled out for 321 against Grand Slam.

In reply, Grand Slam reached 108 for four with skipper M Shahrukh Khan scoring 54 (64b, 8x4, 1x6). BRIEF SCORES: Jolly Rovers 287/6 in 90 overs (G Ajitesh 72, R Sonu Yadav 62) vs Nelson S C; MRC ‘A’ 291/5 in 76 overs (M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 139, B Anirudh Sitaram 80, Vignesh Kannan 3/98) vs AG’s Office; UFCC (T Nagar) 321 in 101.4 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 59, Ch. Jitendra Kumar 112, J Suresh Kumar 46, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 4/77, Rahil Shah 4/84) vs Grand Slam 108/4 in 21 overs (M Shahrukh Khan 54, Nidhish S Rajagopal 40 batting); India Pistons 239/5 in 90 overs (GK Shyam 40, S Guru Raghavendran 95, Rajat Paliwal 44 batting) vs Alwarpet; Young Stars 224/7 in 90 overs (Ganesh Satish 44, J Ajay Chetan 43) vs Sea Hawks; Globe Trotters 177 vs Vijay 63/3 in 31 overs