Bad luck, Brian: ‘Clicky Ponting’, cricket’s new seasonal find

According to Max Tempers, the wicketkeeper, Josh Bowes, has been involved in 39 catches across 13 games with Devine and only five catches in seven games without him. While correlation does not imply causation, the wicketkeeper has been averaging four catches per game in eight games this season, including eight in a game against Shildon Railway CC – that led to the suspicion.

Seven catches is the most by a wicketkeeper in a Test, so you know why it kick-started a full-blown scrutiny. In the aftermath of the incident, North Yorkshire and South Durham league put out a clarification.

"The League have received a formal complaint regarding alleged incidents in a Division Two game on Saturday. A full investigation has been initiated and until such time as the formal processes are complete no further comment will be made."