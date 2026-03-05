Baby joy, NZ's T20 World Cup final entry make it 'special' week for pacer Matt Henry

Henry, who had returned home after New Zealand's match against England on February 27 for the birth of his child, rejoined the squad in Kolkata just hours before the semifinal against South Africa on Wednesday.

Despite the exhausting travel, the pacer delivered when it mattered most, returning figures of 2/34, with both wickets coming in the final over to ensure the Proteas were restricted to 169 for 8, a total that New Zealand chased down with ease.

"Pretty special to be able to get home for that (child birth)," Henry said of the extraordinary week in a media interaction after their win.

"Obviously Holly's doing really well and Jack's really good as well and Annabelle's enjoying being a big sister so it's all good. So yeah, no, it was pretty special to be home for that.”

Getting back to India in time for the semifinal needed a gruelling travel schedule, which was complicated by global travel disruptions amid tensions in the West Asia.

"Yeah, there was a lot of sleep happening on the way back, to be honest... So for me just focusing on obviously my family to get home -- that was important for me and then if it worked out that I could get home in time. I was always going home but to get back for the semifinal, it's great to be here."

Having played second fiddle to Trent Boult and Tim Southee, Henry now has become one of New Zealand's best all-format bowlers in the last three years with 179 international wickets since January 2023, which is the most by any bowler in that period and eight ahead of India's Jasprit Bumrah.

Henry barely had any preparation time for the semifinal but said he relied on experience and trust in his skills.