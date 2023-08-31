Babar becomes first captain to score 150; second-best knock in Asia Cup

MULTAN [Pakistan]: Pakistan stalwart Babar Azam scripted history on Wednesday by achieving a milestone by becoming the first captain to score 150 in the Asia Cup tournament. In the opening match of the Asia Cup between Pakistan and Nepal, Pakistan captain Babar smashed a stunning 151 off 131 balls to provide his team with a massive 342/6 total in Multan.

With his innings, he placed himself second to play the best knock in the Asia Cup. Indian batter Virat Kohli still holds the record for scoring the highest knock of 183 in the tournament. Babar surpassed Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh, who scored 144 earlier.

Babar is now just one century away from equalizing with Saeed Anwar on scoring the most number of centuries for Pakistan in a one-day international. The former Pakistan batter Saeed has smashed 20 hundred in his ODI career while Babar is just one century behind as he has 19 centuries under his belt.

The Pakistan skipper also joined the elite club of the highest hundred-getters for Pakistan in all formats. He became the fourth player with the most centuries along with Saeed Anwar, Javed Miandad and Azhar Ali. He has 31 centuries so far in all the formats. Younis Khan is the leading Pakitan batter with 41 hundred.

Fiery centuries from captain Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed powered Pakistan to give a target of 343 to Nepal.