Baba Indrajith, Santosh Kumar hammer big centuries

CHENNAI: Jolly Rovers’ skipper Baba Indrajith hammered a solid 148 against Grand Slam CC in TNCA 1st Division League here on Wednesday, earning the team five points via first-innings lead. At the SV High School Grounds, left-handed batter Santosh Kumar toiled in the heat, with a 322-ball 142, which helped his side—Globe Trotters earn two crucial points.