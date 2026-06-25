Baba Indrajith, Santosh Kumar hammer big centuries

CHENNAI: Jolly Rovers’ skipper Baba Indrajith hammered a solid 148 against Grand Slam CC in TNCA 1st Division League here on Wednesday, earning the team five points via first-innings lead. At the SV High School Grounds, left-handed batter Santosh Kumar toiled in the heat, with a 322-ball 142, which helped his side—Globe Trotters earn two crucial points.
Brief Scores: Grand Slam 279 in 90.3 overs drew with Jolly Rovers 392/7 (Indrajith 148 retd hurt, Ganesh 90; Veeraviswa 3/67), Rovers 5 (6) ; Grand Slam 1 (12);
Vijay CC 350 & 245/5 decl in 48 overs (Nidhish 58, Tushar 52) drew with Sea Hawks 207 in 80 overs (Sachin 45; Aaditya 3/36); Vijay 5 (17) ; Sea Hawks 1 (11);
Nelson SC 484/9 decl. in 142 overs drew with Young Stars CC 298/5 in 125 overs (Mithul Raj 87, Badrinath no 60; Mohd. Khan 3/65), Nelson 2 (7) ; Stars 2 (8);
Swaraj CC 378 in 132.3 overs vs Pristine CC 238 in 105 overs (Maan Baafna 52; Panghal 3/61), Swaraj 5 (12) ; Pristine 1 (7);
Singam Puli 392 in 132.3 overs vs SKM CC 283 in 88 overs (Maaruthi Raghav 90; Tanwar 3/51), Singam Puli 5 (7) ; SKM 1 (2);
MRC ‘A’ 438 in 120.2 overs drew with Globe Trotters 299/5 in 108 overs (Santosh Kumar 142; Ajitesh 100; Mohamed Ali 2/75), MRC ‘A’ 2 (12) ; Trotters 2 (3)