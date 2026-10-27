Baba Indrajith calls for set batters to ‘maximise’ in run chase

CHENNAI: A tricky fourth-innings run chase awaits Tamil Nadu after Railways ended day two’s play on 107/9, stretching their lead to 126 in the Ranji Trophy Group D encounter here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.
Tamil Nadu’s batting mainstay Baba Indrajith summed up the day and revealed how ‘tricky’ the pitch was behaving for the batters after his stoic 167-ball 59. However, the 32-year-old admitted batters might need to be a little more positive in these conditions to keep the bowlers from settling in.
“Positive intent is always going to be there as a batter because you cannot allow the bowler to settle down,” Indrajith told journalists after the day’s play. “But as to how we are going to go about our innings—are we going to be slightly more aggressive or trust our defence and play—we haven't discussed it yet. Maybe tomorrow morning the coach will have a discussion, and we'll get to know.”
It was quite a fast-moving day at Chepauk as 16 wickets fell on day two, with 15 against spinners. Indrajith feels that the set batters need to maximise during the fourth innings.
“If you look at both teams, we’re only playing a maximum of 50 to 60 overs. It’s that kind of a pitch. So on a pitch like this, I feel whoever gets the eye in, whoever can play more balls, they have to take it forward. Because sometimes on these kinds of pitches, we cannot predict the asking rate or strike rate. Boundaries won't come that easily. Whoever gets set needs to maximise."