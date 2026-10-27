Baba Indrajith calls for set batters to ‘maximise’ in run chase

Tamil Nadu’s batting mainstay Baba Indrajith summed up the day and revealed how ‘tricky’ the pitch was behaving for the batters after his stoic 167-ball 59. However, the 32-year-old admitted batters might need to be a little more positive in these conditions to keep the bowlers from settling in.



“Positive intent is always going to be there as a batter because you cannot allow the bowler to settle down,” Indrajith told journalists after the day’s play. “But as to how we are going to go about our innings—are we going to be slightly more aggressive or trust our defence and play—we haven't discussed it yet. Maybe tomorrow morning the coach will have a discussion, and we'll get to know.”