Baba Aparajith, Shivam Singh smash tons in third round

CHENNAI: Veteran Tamil Nadu batter Baba Aparajith scored a sizzling 122 for Vijay CC in its clash against Sea Hawks in the third round of TNCA’s 1st Division League– Raja of Palayampatti Shield at the Gojan ‘A’ grounds here on Monday (June 22).
During his stay at the crease, Aparajith put on a 100-run partnership with both Pradosh Ranjan Paul (137 off 201) and Nidish Rajagopal (106 off 174). In the adjacent ‘B’ grounds, it was Shivam Singh’s bat which did the talking, as the opener is unbeaten on 135 for Nelson SC against Young Stars CC.
Apart from Shivam’s knock, RCB’s all-rounder, Swapnil Singh also scored a crucial 55 that took Nelson to 292/4. For Swaraj CC, it was the 132-run partnership between Vijay Abhimanyu and Siddarth Prakash that lifted them to 268/6. However, Singam Puli opener K Aashiq narrowly missed out on his century, scoring 91 off 260 balls.
Vijay CC 309/8 in 90 overs (Aparajith 122, Pradosh 65; Trilok Nag 3/64) vs Sea Hawks
Nelson SC 292/4 in 90 overs (Shivam Singh 135no, Swapnil 55) vs Young Stars CC
Swaraj CC 268/6 in 90 overs (Siddarth Prakash 71, Abhimanyu 68) vs Pristine CC
Singam Puli 247/3 in 88 overs (Aashiq 91, Mukilesh 76) vs SKM CC
MRC ‘A’ 218/4 in 61 overs (Chaturved 79, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 47no) vs Globe Trotters