Azteca’s aura awaits England

At this World Cup, Mexico has an unbeaten record at the venue, with the El Tri defeating South Africa (2-0) and Ecuador (2-0) at the iconic venue. In particular, against Ecuador, the Azteca was bouncing up and down to the rhythm of its players, and their performances out there on the field.

Granted that Mexico hasn’t played a lot of quality sides through this incredible streak yet, it is a venue that can be intimidating and welcomes England with a lot of history. And it's head coach Thomas Tuchel was ready for the battle.

“We are in an iconic place, an iconic stadium, a massive game, a knockout game against Mexico at ‌the Azteca,” England’s head coach Thomas Tuchel was ready for the contest. “It’s an iconic match and a big stage, and we ‌feel ⁠it.”

“I don’t expect a hostile environment,” he said. “I think it will ⁠be emotional and full of support for the home nation. Altitude, it is what it is. Home crowd, it is what it is.

“We need to overcome obstacles, but we have the spirit, ‌the commitment, the pure will and the glue in the team to overcome these things.”