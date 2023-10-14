Azam keeps things in check ahead of match

AHMEDABAD: Babar Azam does not believe that the outcome of the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in World Cup on Saturday will have an impact on his captaincy.

The captains of both the teams feel pressure of the big-game, especially when losing isn’t an option for fans from both sides of the border. Babar, though, looked unperturbed.

“I never worry that because of this match I will lose my captaincy. I didn’t get the captaincy because of one match and I will not lose it because of one match,” Babar, who certainly wasn’t amused with the question, replied with an air of disdain.

His record against India in ICC events has been a bit under-whelming and he was the first to admit that. But he felt that not playing India enough outside ICC events is a factor.

“My World Cup so far has not been as it should have been - but hopefully you will see some difference in the next matches. Against India, we only come face to face in the World Cup. There is a big gap.”