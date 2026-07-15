Ayush, Unnati, Lakshya bow out in dismal day for India at Japan Open

Lakshya, a runner-up at the All England Championships, was no match for local favourite Koki Watanabe, losing 16-21 14-21 in just 38 minutes as the Japanese improved his head-to-head record against the Indian to 4-3.

It was a disappointing day for India as all three shuttlers in action failed to cross the opening hurdle. The first-round exits do not reflect well on India, which is set to host the World Championships in New Delhi next month after a gap of 17 years.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto remain India's only hopes in the USD 950,000 tournament.

While Sindhu will face fifth seed Han Yue of China, Dhruv and Tanisha will take on top seeds Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping in the second round on Thursday.