Ayush Shetty storms into Indonesia Open pre-quarters; Satwik-Chirag retire hurt

Shetty, ranked 20th, battled for 66 minutes before registering an 8-21, 22-20, 21-15 win over World No. 15 Hong Yang Weng of China in the opening round of the Super 1000 tournament.

After being outplayed in the first game, the 21-year-old Indian produced a spirited fightback, overturning an 11-15 deficit in the second game with a series of superb rallies to force a decider.