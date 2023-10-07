Ayush Shetty secures a medal at Badminton World Junior

NEW DELHI: Ayush Shetty continued his fine form and assured India a medal at the BWF World Junior Championships after he defeated Japan's Yudai Okimoto in the quarterfinals to storm into the semifinals in Spokane, USA early on Saturday.

Ayush, the number one ranked Indian boys' singles player in BAI rankings faced tough challenge from his opponent in the early stages.

However, when the score reached 16-15 in the Indian shuttler's favor, he took his game to the next level, won a flurry of points and won the first game 21-16. In the second game, Ayush Shetty quickly established a 4-0 lead and maintained his momentum.

Although his opponent Yudai attempted a comeback at 18-12, Ayush held his composure and won the second game 21-17 to win the tie in 45 minutes. Ayush will face the fourth seed Alwi Farhan of Indonesia in the semifinals early on Sunday.

In the girls' singles section, Tara Shah faced the eight seed Xu Wen Jing of China in her quarterfinal. Tara showed resilience in the first game but lost by a narrow margin. In the second game, Tara could not find her rhythm at all and failed to keep up with her opponent enroute losing the tie 17-21, 6-21.

Before this edition of the World Junior Championships, India had won one gold, 4 silver and five bronze medals at this prestigious event. India’s S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian had won the silver medal in the boys’ singles category in the last edition of World Junior Championships held in Spain in 2022.