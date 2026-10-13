Ayush Mhatre suffers Grade 4 hamstring tear, likely to be out for 4-6 weeks

Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad said that Mhatre suffered his injury while batting against Chandigarh. Mhatre, who opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, scored 48 off 82 balls with seven fours and a six.

"It seems that he will not be with the team for some time now. The way he was limping in the match, it does not look like he would be available for the second or the third match," Lad told reporters after Mumbai's win.

"It happened while running (between the wickets), because we had two or three simulations (matches) and club games and also played at the BKC (Ground), and he was looking fine for the last 3-4 matches, but he felt something in his hamstring while taking a second run," he added.

The fresh injury to his right hamstring is a major setback for the youngster, who had been named Mumbai's vice-captain for this season's Ranji Trophy campaign.