Ayush Mhatre suffers Grade 4 hamstring tear, likely to be out for 4-6 weeks

MUMBAI: Young Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre has suffered a Grade 4 tear in his right hamstring and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, dealing a setback to the side at the start of the Ranji Trophy season.
Mhatre is expected to be out of action for four to six weeks, although a grade 4 hamstring tear can typically require a minimum of three months for recovery, depending on the severity of the injury and the rehabilitation process.
The opener suffered the injury on Sunday, the first day of the Group D match, which Mumbai won by an innings and 155 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.
Mhatre, who led India U-19 to a record-extending sixth title victory in the World Cup earlier this year, previously suffered a left hamstring injury during the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.
The 19-year-old subsequently spent three months at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, undergoing treatment and rehabilitation.
"It was a really tough time for me because three months is a long time due to the injury. My parents were also with me in Bengaluru, so it was really not that hectic. Coming back from the injury and giving my 100 per cent is a really tough job, but I will try to give my best to the Mumbai team," Mhatre told PTI last week during Mumba's pre-season press conference.
Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad said that Mhatre suffered his injury while batting against Chandigarh. Mhatre, who opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, scored 48 off 82 balls with seven fours and a six.
"It seems that he will not be with the team for some time now. The way he was limping in the match, it does not look like he would be available for the second or the third match," Lad told reporters after Mumbai's win.
"It happened while running (between the wickets), because we had two or three simulations (matches) and club games and also played at the BKC (Ground), and he was looking fine for the last 3-4 matches, but he felt something in his hamstring while taking a second run," he added.
The fresh injury to his right hamstring is a major setback for the youngster, who had been named Mumbai's vice-captain for this season's Ranji Trophy campaign.
Mhatre, who has emerged as one of Mumbai's promising young batting talents, will now have to focus on recovery before returning to competitive cricket.
His absence would be a blow to Mumbai's plans, given the responsibility entrusted to him through his appointment as vice-captain, even as the team management awaits clarity on his rehabilitation timeline.
Additionally, Mumbai will head to Dharamsala for their second match of the Ranji season against Himachal Pradesh from October 18–21. The team will field a new opening pair, as Jaiswal is set to link up with the India A side for the New Zealand tour.
India A will play three unofficial Test matches of four days each against New Zealand between October 24 to November 10.