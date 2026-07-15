Axar Patel in top-10 of ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders

Axar grabbed four wickets and scored a 52-ball 57 to be a key contributor to India's six-wicket win on Tuesday.

As a result, the spin bowling all-rounder also gained 18 spots in the batting rankings to sit at 73, and rose up two spots in the bowling charts to be 42nd.

The Indian team was boosted by the return of Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli in the ODI format after losing the T20 series 0-4.

Before he retired hurt at 80 off 75 balls, Gill smacked 11 fours and a six to set India well on track for their chase of 259 against England.

The performance meant an increase in 12 rating points for Gill, and the batter is now merely 11 points away from Daryl Mitchell, who holds the top spot in the ODI batting rankings.

Bumrah's stellar return, in which he picked up one wicket, added a sting to India's bowling and saw him back at 24th spot in the bowling rankings.