Axar is going to be one of India's greatest players: Gavaskar

"Axar's catch to dismiss Brook was unbelievable. Brook can take the game away and you have to grab every chance to get his wicket. Axar did that. He ran 24m away from his fielding spot, kept his eyes on the ball, balanced himself, and took the catch. Unbelievable stuff," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"He also played a key role in Will Jacks' dismissal. The Bethell-Jacks partnership was taking the game away. But Axar ran to his left, grabbed the ball, and smartly passed it to Shivam Dube. That shows great cricketing intelligence.

"At the highest level, temperament separates the greats from the good. With his batting and bowling, Axar is going to be one of India's great players," the former batting great added.

Gavaskar said Axar is doing well to fill the void left by the T20 International retirement of Ravindra Jadeja.

"We had Ravindra Jadeja before him and Axar is filling that void well. His bowling needs a little more polish. That will come with experience. His line, length, and speed are improving every year.

"The vice-captaincy means he is thinking about everyone's game, not just his own. That is great for his growth," said the former India captain," he said.