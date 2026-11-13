Australia's Mitch Marsh wins toss, sends England in to bat in 1st cricket ODI

Beardman, who is from Western Australia, will be getting his first taste of international cricket.

“It's going to be exciting for him. No better place in the world for a young West Australian to debut,” Marsh said. “We've got a reasonably young and inexperienced side, but lots of energy.”

Australia hasn't played an ODI since last September, a 2-1 series loss to South Africa.

Joe Root will be making his 200th ODI appearance for England, and his skipper Harry Brook said the visitors were more than willing to take on the challenging task of batting first against an Australia lineup that likes to chase on a pitch renowned for favoring pace.

England went into the series opener with four quicks and support from Liam Dawson.

England's squad arrived in Australia on the back of a tri-series in Pakistan, where it lost three games before Ben Duckett and Dawson inspired a 55-run consolation win over Sri Lanka.

It was England's first ODI win in Pakistan since 2005 and followed some tough defeats. Brook's fastest-ever ODI double-century wasn't enough to stop Sri Lanka from achieving the second-highest successful run chase — 430 runs — in the 50-over format.

Pakistan also had a one-wicket win at Lahore and a 87-run win over England at Rawalpindi.