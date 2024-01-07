Australia win toss, opt to bowl against India Women in 2nd T20I

MUMBAI: Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first against India Women in the second T20I of the three-match series here at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Sunday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will aim to seal the series as they already won the opening game by 9 wickets against Australia.

Ellyse Perry will play her 300th international and she is just the fourth to get there in women's cricket. Speaking at the time of the toss, Alyssa Healy said, "We will have a bowl. A bit of dew, was hard to defend the other night. Tonight it's going to be important to start off well with the ball. Need to make sure we get everything right. Just want to play well. Garth is in for Brown.

While India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, batting first will give a "good opportunity to set a good total." "This wicket is better than the previous one. Batting first will give a good opportunity to set a good total. In the last game Shafali and Smriti played well. They gave us an idea about how the pitch was behaving and the areas we can target, that's still on the back of my mind," Kaur said

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth and Megan Schutt.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh and Titas Sadhu.