Australia to tour South Africa for 3 test matches and 3 one-day internationals

MELBOURNE: Australia will play three test matches preceded by three one-day cricket internationals in South Africa in September and October.
The tests will be the first between the countries since South Africa won the World Test Championship over Australia at Lord's last June. It was the Proteas' first major cricket trophy in 37 years.
Cricket Australia said Tuesday that the one-day matches will be played on September 24 in Durban, September 27 at Johannesburg and a day-night match at Potchefstroom on September 30.
After a two-day warmup match at Potchefstroom on October 3-4, the first test begins October 9 at Durban.
The series will continue with tests beginning October 18 at Gqeberha formerly Port Elizabeth and the final match from October 27-31 at Newlands in Cape Town.