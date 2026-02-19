Australia seek to end forgettable campaign on high note

Australia, the limited overs titans with six ODI and one T20I World Cup titles, were eliminated in the group stage after Tuesday's game between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Kandy was washed out, which paved the way for the much-improved African side's entry into the Super Eights from Group B along with tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka.

An injury-ravaged Australia showed glimpses of their batting prowess in the first half of their innings in the loss against Sri Lanka, but it was their shock defeat to Zimbabwe that really blew their campaign apart, forcing the administrators back home to announce a "forensic review" of their performance once the players return to the country.

The forgettable campaign was marked by injuries to key players, poor form, and baffling selection calls. The result was that the 2021 winners failed to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since 2009.

Australia though, despite the absence of their star pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, entered the tournament as one of the favourites, but things went downhill quickly following the reverse against Zimbabwe.