Australia retains Ashes after final day washed out

MANCHESTER: Australia retained the Ashes after the fourth Test at Old Trafford was drawn on Sunday with no play possible on day five due to rain, leaving England trailing 2-1 in the series with one match to play.

England needed to take five more wickets in Manchester on the final day of a thrilling fourth Test to level the series at 2-2 and ensure the final Test at the Oval in London next week was a decider, but the wet weather broke home hearts.

The result meant England cannot win the series and therefore Australia, as holder, would retain the Ashes. Having won the last Test at Headingley, England did everything within its power to storm back and restore parity in the series in Manchester.

After posting a colossal 592 in its first innings -- its highest Ashes innings total on home soil since 1985 -- in reply to Australia’s 317 all out, it was frustrated as the tourist battled well on a rain-hit day four to reach 214-5 in its second innings.

Australia still needed 61 to make England bat again, or stay at the crease through to stumps on day five to earn the draw that would ensure it remained holder of the Urn.