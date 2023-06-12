Australia made most of losing toss: Cummins

LONDON: Australia captain Pat Cummins commended Scott Boland for playing a decisive role in his team’s comprehensive 209-run win in the World Test Championship final, saying the seamer remains his favourite player. Boland troubled India throughout the game with his incisive bowling, not allowing the famed Indian batting line-up to breathe easy at any point in the contest which lasted a little over lunch on the fifth and final day. “We left Day One feeling like we were on top of the game. When it counted, we played really well. We could have really driven the game, didn’t have our best day and let India closer back in. For the most parts, we were in control. Boland – he’s my favourite player. He just continues to be my favourite,” Cummins said. “Coming off a break, everyone switched on when it mattered. Everyone played really well and we’ll savour this for a few days before we turn our attention (to the Ashes),” he said. The Australia captain Cummins also praised Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) for their first-innings heroics.