Australia launch 20-Test year in Top End against depleted Bangladesh

The series opener at Marrara Stadium in Darwin marks Bangladesh's first Test tour Down Under in over two decades and kicks off a 12-month period of 20 Test matches for the Aussies including tours of world Test champion South Africa, India and England.

Australia's so-called Big Four could be reunited in the hosts bowling attack with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon returning from injuries.

Pace bowlers Cummins, Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc and offspinner Lyon have been the longtime front line attack for Australia but injuries have limited the frequency of all four combining in the same XI in recent series.

The inclusion of evergreen pace bowler Scott Boland in the squad, with allrounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster, gives Australia plenty of options with the ball.