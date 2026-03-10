Australia grants asylum to 5 members of Iranian women's soccer team

Naghmeh Danai said she was invited as a migration agent and member of the Iranian-Australian community to visit the women at a hotel Monday night and to reassure them about what was available to them in Australia.

“I told them that if you accept this offer, you will have a great future here. You will have more respect. You won't be under a lot of suppression that you have been in your country. And they were thrilled,” Danai said.

“At the same time, it's understandable that it was a very hard decision for them to make when they have family back home and when they just came here compete,” Danai added.

The Iranian team arrived in Australia for the Women's Asian Cup last month, before the Iran war began on Feb 28. The team was knocked out of the tournament over the weekend and faced the prospect of returning to a country under bombardment. Iran's head coach Marziyeh Jafari said Sunday the players “want to come back to Iran as soon as we can."

An official squad list named 26 players, plus Jafari and other coaches. Burke said the offer of asylum was extended to all on the team.

“These women are tremendously popular in Australia, but we realise they are in a terribly difficult situation with the decisions that they're making,” Burke said. “The opportunity will continue to be there for them to talk to Australian officials if they wish to.”

It was not clear when the remaining players were due to leave Australia, but a commotion erupted Tuesday afternoon outside the team's hotel as members of the public kneeled or lay in front of a white bus with tinted windows believed to be carrying the rest of the team.

The identities of those on the bus and its destination couldn't be immediately confirmed. Similar vehicles have transported players to and from their games.

The protesters, some wearing red, white and green clothing or holding pre-Revolution Iranian flags, tried to prevent the bus from departing the hotel, but it was delayed by only minutes. Some chanted “Save our girls” and “Please act now.”