Australia dismantle Oman by 9 wickets to bow out on a high

Marsh struck four sixes and seven fours in all, while Head found the fence six times during their rollicking 93-run partnership.

The dominant performance, however, would certainly not mask what has been a disappointing campaign, which has already led to calls for a full-scale review.

Once the bowlers did their job admirably, Marsh and Head seemed to be in a hurry, dealing in fours and sixes that left the Oman bowlers scurrying for cover.

Earlier, Zampa ended with excellent figures of 4/21, while Xavier Bartlett and Glenn Maxwell took two wickets apiece, as Oman collapsed without a fight in 16.2 overs.

Wasim Ali top-scored for Oman with 32 off 33 balls.