Australia beats Pakistan by 113 runs to stay unbeaten at the Women's T20 World Cup

Perry collects 71 and 2-9

Australia posted 199-7 and bowled out Pakistan for 86 in the 14th over.

Australia lost Beth Mooney to the game's first ball but recovered with a 64-1 powerplay — the highest of the tournament — as Ellyse Perry and Georgia Voll battered Pakistan.

Their 100-run stand in 56 balls included 39 by Voll. Perry fell for 71 off 48 and cameos by Annabel Sutherland (27) and Nicola Carey (26) kept the rate up.

Mooney retired hurt on Saturday with a stiff back but kept wicket on Tuesday when she appeared to hurt her right wrist. But she brushed it off and took three catches.

Pakistan self-destructed in three run outs, two of them the fault of opener Muneeba Ali, who top-scored with 32.

Perry claimed two wickets in her only over, and captain Sophie Molineux and Sutherland also got braces. Georgia Wareham got a wicket in two overs including 11 dot balls.

“We've got options, we've got depth, we are in a good position in that space,” Molineux said. “We always review our games and there are things we wanna tick off, and even though we've had a couple of strong wins I don't think we've ticked everything off.”