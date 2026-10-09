Australia bats 1st in opening cricket test against South Africa

DURBAN: Nic Maddinson will open the batting after being recalled to Australia's test side for the first time in 10 years after the visitors won the toss and decided to bat in the first cricket test against South Africa.
Maddinson on Friday beat out Cooper Connolly in the race to replace the injured Cameron Green, and has been listed to open alongside Travis Head in Durban.
It is a three-test series with Gqeberha and Johannesburg hosting the second and third tests, and is crucial for both sides in the 2027 World Test Championship.
The two sides are currently top of the table Australia is first with eight wins in 10 tests while South Africa is second with three wins in four tests.
Australia:
Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
South Africa:
Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickleton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verryenne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Andrich Nortje.