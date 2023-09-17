Australia announce ODI squad for India tour; Head faces tight deadline

SYDNEY: Australia have announced their 18-member squad for the ODI series against India which will commence on September 22.

Australia have been bolstered by the return of several important players, including captain Pat Cummins, for the three-match ODI series against India.

Australia were without the services of many of their usual players during the white-ball tour of South Africa as they recovered from injuries sustained during the trying Ashes series and thereafter.

Cummins and Steve Smith were recuperating from wrist injuries while Mitchell Starc experienced soreness in his groin and shoulder upon returning from the UK.

Glenn Maxwell, who was initially part of the South Africa tour, had aggravated his ankle while training ahead of the T20I series and then flew back home for the birth of his child. In a massive boost for Australia, Maxwell has been declared fit and will be part of the India tour.

Cameron Green missed three ODIs against South Africa after suffering a concussion in the first game. He returned for the final ODI after following an eight-day concussion protocol and is set to feature against India as well.

Among the most notable omissions are Travis Head and Ashton Agar. Agar had suffered a minor calf tear before the South Africa tour and missed the T20I leg. He featured in the first ODI but was left out of the playing XI for the next two games due to soreness. He flew back to Australia earlier in the week for the birth of his first child.

Head faces a tight deadline to be fit for the World Cup as he is set to fly home to Australia instead of joining the squad in India after fracturing his hand during the fourth ODI.

"Surgery is understood to be one of the options considered for the opening batter. Even if he does not go under the knife, the 29-year-old appears to be in a race against time to feature at the World Cup, which begins in three weeks," read Cricket Australia's statement as they announced the squad.

Australia have until September 28 to make changes to the World Cup squad, after which any alterations will be subject to approval by the ICC.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa