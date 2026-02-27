Austin Smotherman leads the Cognizant Classic, making 6 straight birdies in a first-round 62

The course is overseeded, which means rye has been added to the Bermuda grass. The advantages are many, including the grass looks greener, which means PGA National looks prettier on television. Not just that, but the course plays softer as well.

Put in simplest terms, an overseeded PGA National isn't as daunting to get around as the PGA National of a few years ago. Mark Wilson won in the tournament's first year on this course with a score of 5 under, and 11 of the first 14 winners at PGA National finished less than 10-under par. The winning scores in the last five years: 12 under, 10 under, 14 under, 17 under and 19 under.

“This is a really good golf course,” said Billy Horschel, who shot a 2-under 69 on Thursday. “It's a very fair golf course. When it blows hard, it's a challenge, and when it's sort of benign like it is today, it's gettable. A few years ago the rough was longer and then they started cutting it down and then they overseeded the golf course.

“Listen, I think the Tour gets a bad rap, and it's not anything against the owners of PGA National. I understand where they would want to overseed. People want it to look pretty on TV, and if it looks pretty on TV, maybe people will want to come play it.”