Aussie prowess

NEW DELHI: Glenn Maxwell waltzed his way to the fastest World Cup century after David Warner hit his second successive hundred as Australia crushed the Netherlands by 309 runs, the biggest in tournament history - to continue their winning run on Wednesday.

The winning run margin was also the second biggest in ODI cricket after India’s 317-run victory over Sri Lanka earlier this year.

After opener Warner laid the foundation with a 92-ball 104, Maxwell went on a six-hitting spree, hammering 106 off 44 balls, as Australia displayed its batting might to amass a mammoth 399 for 8 after opting to bat.

Maxwell reached the hundred in 40 balls to surpass South African Aiden Markram’s 49-ball ton which also came at the same venue during this World Cup against Sri Lanka. He hit nine fours and eight sixes during his stunning innings, which was also the fourth fastest hundred in ODI cricket.

With a mountain to climb, the Netherlands folded for 90 in 21 overs with Vikramjit Singh top-scoring with a run-a-ball 25 at the top.

It was Australia’s third win on the trot, consolidating their position in the top four with six points with New Zealand and England in line in their next matches.

For the Netherlands, it was their fourth loss, leaving them at the bottom position in the 10-team event.

Warner, who captains the Delhi Capitals in IPL, used his cut shot to good use and was also quick between the wickets as his innings was studded with 11 hits to the fence and three maximums.

Maxwell’s blitzkrieg saw Australia accumulate 131 in the last 10 overs as he used his array of shots, including the reverse sweeps and switch-hits, to completely shatter the Dutch bowling.

His carnage left Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede scarred as he ended up conceding 115 runs to go with his two wickets in his quota of 10 overs, the most expensive ODI spell in history.

Chasing 400, the Netherlands races to 27 in the three overs before Mitchell Starc cleaned up Max O’Dowd for his 56th wicket in ODI World Cups, levelling Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga in joint third position.

An air-borne Warner got rid of Sybrand Engelbrecht with a stunning catch off Mitchell Marsh, who also accounted for Teja Nidamanuru. Adam Zampa then picked up his third successive four-wicket haul.

Australia 399/8 in 50 overs (David Warner 104, Glenn Maxwell 106, Steven Smith 71, Marnus Labuschagne 62, Van Beek 4/74) bt. Netherlands 90 in 21 overs (Adam Zampa 4/8)