AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Cummins' spell puts Aussies in driver seat despite fifties from Abdullah, Shan

MELBOURNE: Despite bundling out Australia within a session and Abdullah Shafique and skipper Shan Masood scoring half-centuries, it was a disappointing day two for Pakistan during the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday. Coming out to bat in their first innings, Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq gave a decent start to their side, with Shafique being the key accumulator. Imam on the other hand succumbed to a great delivery by Nathan Lyon, giving a catch to Marnus Labuschagne for just 10. Pakistan was 34/1.

Skipper Shan Masood was next up at the crease. Pakistan reached the 50-run mark in 19.1 overs. At the end of the second session (Tea), Pakistan was 68/1, with Masood (15*) and Shafique (39*) unbeaten.

After the break, Masood played Lyon's spin with a positive, attacking intent while Shafique also kept one end steady. Shafique reached his half-century in 90 balls with four boundaries. This was his fifth Test fifty. Pakistan reached the 100-run mark in 28.5 overs. Masood targeted spin while Shafique targeted pacers. A 90-run stand between them for the second wicket was ended by skipper Pat Cummins, who caught and bowled Shafique for 62 in 109 balls, with five fours. Pakistan was 124/2. Cummins got his second wicket when he rattled Babar Azam's stumps for just one run.

Azam's terrible form continued with this inning, leaving Pakistan at 131/3. Masood playing a captain's knock, brought up his eighth Test fifty in 63 balls, with three fours and a six. But Lyon cleaned him up for a 76-ball 54, with three fours and a six. Pakistan was 147/4. Pakistan reached the 150-run mark in 43 overs.

Josh Hazlewood's delivery ended Saud Shakeel's disappointing nine-run knock, ending his string of double-digit scores that lasted till now for eight Tests. Pakistan was 151/5.

Cummins was running through the Pakistani middle-order, getting his third wicket, Agha Salman for just five runs after being caught by wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey. Pakistan was 170/6.

Mohammed Rizwan (29* in 34 balls, with a four and six) played some attacking shots, ending the day two at 194/6 with Aamer Jamal (2*) at the other side. Pakistan trailed by 124 runs. Cummins (3/37) and Lyon (2/48) were the top bowlers for Australia. Earlier, Pakistan pacers had something to rejoice about as they bundled out Australia for 318 in the first session of day two of the second Test against Aussies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday. Australia started the day at 187/3, with Marnus Labuschagne (44*) and Travis Head (9*) unbeaten.

With Head scoring a couple of boundaries, Australia reached the 200-run mark in 67.4 overs. Shaheen Afridi struck early for Pakistan, removing Head for 17 after he was caught at the slips. Australia was 204/4. Marnus joined forces with in-form Mitchell Marsh. He also brought up his half-century, his 17th, in 135 balls, with five fours. Australia reached the 250-run mark in 79.2 overs. Aamer Jamal continued his red-hot form from the first Test, removing Marnus for 63 off 155 balls, with five fours, with Abdullah Shafique taking a fine catch at slips. Australia was 250/5.

Following Marnus' dismissal, Marsh was the only one who could put up a decent score, scoring 41 in 60 balls, with six fours and a six, before being removed by Mir Hamza. The rest of the batting line-up did just enough to help Australia cross the 300-run mark in 93.3 overs. Australia was bundled out for 318 in 96.5 overs. Australia had managed to build on a solid 90-run opening stand between David Warner (38 in 83 balls, with three fours) and Usman Khawaja (42 in 101 balls, with five fours). Jamal (3/64) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan.

Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza and Shaheen also took two wickets while Agha Salman got one.

Brief Scores: Australia: 318 (Marnus Labuschagne 63, Usman Khawaja 42, Aamer Jamal 3/64) lead Pakistan: 194/6 (Abdullah Shafique 62, Shan Masood 54, Pat Cummins 3/37) by 124 runs.